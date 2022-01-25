Priyanka Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas in full prep to welcome their newborn home

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their parenthood a few days back and have been busy in the preparations in making their home child friendly.



The lovebirds welcomed a baby through surrogacy and the news had left fans awestruck.

Priyanka and Nick had invested months in renovating their LA home, as revealed by People Magazine.

They were quite in it to take on the responsibility of being parents and wanted their little one to feel comfortable.

A source by People quoted, “When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery.”

Chopra and Jonas had planned on keeping details of their baby girl a secret and did not share any pictures of her as they want to keep her away from the spotlight for a while.