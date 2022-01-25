Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu dish out major couple goals on 7th wedding anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu have all reasons to be on cloud nine as they celebrate 7 years of togetherness.



Soha and Kunal’s chemistry is something to be not missed and are always a treat to be watched.

So on their wedding anniversary today, the lovebirds teased their followers by sharing glimpses into their romance.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, Kunal shared snapshots where he was all smiles posing alongside his beloved and wrote, “Happy 7 years my love. There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that’s why we make the perfect match ! @kunalkemmu”.





Both sported casual outfits and were seen sitting closely together indulging in some adorable PDA.

To note, the couple tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding affair and share a cute daughter Inaaya who added more glamour into her parents life with her presence.