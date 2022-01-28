'The Fame Game': Madhuri Dixit to grace OTT space with debut show

Renowned Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut with Netflix web show The Fame Game slated to stream on February 25 and fans cannot wait.

The actress announced the good news sparking excitement by sharing the poster on her Instagram handle.

Captioning the stunning cover of the web show, Madhuri wrote, “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix.”





The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star was delighted as she received much love for her stunning look in the poster.

Famed producer Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the Dixit starrer implying that there is always something hidden behind the curtains of stardom.

In the Netflix series, Madhuri will essay the role of a celebrity Anamika Anand who unexpectedly goes missing and on the road to search several hidden truths open up about her.



Take A Look: