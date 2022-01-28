Isabelle Kaif features in Bilal Saeed's Punjabi song 'Judaiya': Watch music video





Isabelle Kaif, younger sister of superstar Katrina Kaif has joined hands with singer Bilal Saeed for his new Punjabi song Judaiya.

Not only Bilal Saeed, but a UK based icon Ezu is all ready to captivate a large audience with his voice.

Turning to official Instagram page, Bilal Saeed announced his new project with a poster featuring both Isabelle and Ezu.

Teasing fans, Saeed wrote, "A beautiful song by @ezuworld and myself! featuring the very talented @isakaif. Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022.”







The group of three looked all charged up and excited for their collaboration.

As today marks January 28, the song is now out on Youtube with 7 million views.

Take A look Below:



