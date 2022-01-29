Priyanka Chopra touches upon being 'cool-headed' since marrying Nick Jonas

Superstar Priyanka Chopra claimed that her marriage to Nick Jonas had altered her personality and nature for the good as she talked about it in candid chat.



Since Nick entered her life, she has become a lot more calmer and composed as before she was a ‘mirchi’.

In an interview with a Leading Daily, the Bajirao Mastani actress said, “He has impacted me in a big way. I’ve become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people’s heads off. If I get pissed off now, I’m a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He’s a diplomat. Whereas, I’m just like mirchi.”

“If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He’s an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing” added Chopra.

She signed off saying, “I’m so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have…”

The lovebirds have been living a ' happy' life together and often shares a glimpse from their romantic journey as a treat to fans.

Recently, the couple welcomed a baby through surrogacy that would make them more responsible as individuals.







