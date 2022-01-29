Kangana Ranaut gives word of advice on post COVID health struggles

Starlet Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind and this time also she shared her stance on the issues of COVID-19 ,keeping her battle with the virus in mind.



To note, a few months ago the Thalaivi actress had been infected with the virus and was in home quarantine for a few days.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the starlet penned a long note urging everyone to take care of their body after its struggle with COVID.

She wrote, “All those who have had covid or the vaccine please check your vitamin d3 and b12 levels, start these supplements regardless, also work on strengthening your body and organs....through yoga, daily walks or any other form of exercise that you do, add meditation or pranayam to it... you may not know what your body is struggling with unless it's tested by work, circumstances or situations.. take care of yourself."

The pandemic is still prevalent across the globe with the new Omicron variant taking a toll.

This time many famed faces of the industry have contracted the virus but with lesser severity that before.