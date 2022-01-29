NCB takes late Sushant Singh Rajput's absconding neighbor in to custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sahil Shah, a drug peddler who is claimed to have a link in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death-drugs case.



Sahil Shah is Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbor suspected of having a hand in his death.

The man was held in by the officials of the NCB after his return to the metropolis from Dubai.

To note, Sahil will be investigated in a marijuana seizure case of last year.

In April 2021 the NCB director Samir Wankhande told the press, “We have found out that Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani. Both these individuals were arrested in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.”

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home in June 2020 and investigations over his alleged suicide had been going on since a very long time

According to reports, the late actor had killed himself as he was suffering from depression.

The whole of India had been shaken after the news of Sushant’s death circulated as it was an unexpected shock.