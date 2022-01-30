Kareena Kapoor, hubby Saif Ali Khan twin in black for special evening: See

Kareena Kapoor, hubby Saif Ali Khan make special memories with pals on recent outing: See

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted enjoying a grand evening with their friends as they twinned in black.



The group looked happy over their reunion and could not help but smile as they looked into the camera.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress re-posted a snap from her Instagram story, where she posed with Saif and her sister Karisma.

Saif gave off royal vibes in his black kurta and white pajama while Kareena sported an all black ensemble and the two made an example of a perfect couple.

Their outing was an ideal evening and had the time of their life spending wholesome moments with pals.

Kareena knows how to strike the right balance between her career and family.