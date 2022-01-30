Kiara Advani shares jaw-dropping glimpses from scenic getaway

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is the perfect sun-kissed girl as she gave insights into her love for nature on social media.



Flaunting her beauty in a dreamy photo shoot alongside scenic backdrops the starlet always ends up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actress shared a stunning scenic view that left fans enticed and wrote, “Pave your own path.”





In a new sun-kissed picture, Kiara looked gorgeous as ever in a quirky puffer jacket, green track pants and sports shoes with sleek hair left open and a cap on her head which rounds off her entire look.

The diva’s latest social media post is evidence that she loves to relax her mind and gain solitude amongst the natural beauty.

It seemed that Kiara was on an adventurous vacation.