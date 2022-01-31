Vicky Kaushal basks in sunset glory relishing over 'Gajar Ka Halwa'

Star Vicky Kaushal spent a fulfilled Sunday at his sea-facing home in Mumbai devouring over scrumptious Gajar Ka Halwa as he enjoyed the sun setting away.



He spent a beautiful evening gazing out of the window at the mesmerizing view of the sea, reading scripts and turning on his relaxation gear.

Vicky lives with his wife Katrina Kaif in Mumbai but the former had been busy shooting away for an untitled project alongside Sara Ali Khan which has come under wraps.

The Sardar Udham actor felt the need to give some time to his cozy home after a hectic work schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture of the view with a table laden with some snacks and the evening slowly fading away.

His admirers were totally in awe of the scenic beauty of the place.