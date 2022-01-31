Kajol tests positive for COVID-19, shares daughter Nysa's beautiful smile





Famed Bollywood diva Kajol has been diagnosed with COVID-19 as she announced the news to her admirers and is currently in home isolation.

She has not shared any updates regarding her symptoms being mild or severe.

To note, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet has been spending some good time in isolation as she shares her first born daughter Nysa’s picture on social media.

Nysa was radiating her smile and flaunting her henna at a wedding.





Captioning the photo, Kajol wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Fans were quick to wish Kajol ‘get well soon’.

Nysa's beautiful smile was keeping Kajol hopeful over fight with COVID.