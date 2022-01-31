Salman Khan receives massive acclaim for his personality in Saudi Arabia

Renowned Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was given great honor as he received the ‘Personality of The Year Award’ at Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, the actor took the opportunity to share the happy news with his large fan-base.

The 56 year old does not only have fans in India but all over the world who have been left completely stunned with his outstanding work and contribution in the industry.

His personality surely added some spark to his career.

Turning to the photo blogging site, the Tiger 3 actor shared a gorgeous picture from the function holding a prestigious award and wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”





Salman Khan looked dapper as he donned a black suit for the event feeling all happy and special.

Khan had exerted an extremely down-to-earth attitude at the event which had left the crowd and his fans impressed and took pride in him.