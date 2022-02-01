Rajkumar Rao's marriage to wifey Patralekhaa changed things on a 'subconscious level'

It has been almost 2 months since Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa made fans' hearts flutter and the former got candid about his post-marriage life.

As usual, Rajkumar exerts immense love towards his wife and gushed over her presence.

In a chat with ETimes, the Stree actor said, "It’s a beautiful feeling. I am so elated to be married to Patralekhaa. She is my best friend, the love of my life, my family and my everything."

Further adding, Raj stated, "Something changes on a subconscious level. I feel more complete now. We are still getting used to the idea of being husband and wife. I love calling her wife now, just for fun, though.”

He concluded, “We talk to each other a lot throughout the day if we are out on our respective shoots. And we talk at length! Thanks to technology, we connect over video calls. People often say that after 11 years of being together, the desire to talk is not the same as it is in the first or second year of a relationship. With us, it’s the opposite. Our interactions and the span of our interactions have only increased."