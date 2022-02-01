Here's how Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met first time

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing all the limelight after he was spotted walking hand in hand with a mystery woman in Mumbai and since then his admirers have been wondering how the two got to connect.

The none other-than actress Saba Azad has been moving around with the Krrish actor which seems that something is brewing between them.

As per reports by India Today, the duo met through a common friend and after their first meetup they have stayed in touch and been on dinner dates together.

A lot of speculations have sparked regarding their relationship status and his fans think that the famed face might have moved on to start love from scratch after his divorce with Sussane Khan.

Sources by Mid-day claimed, "Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit and their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments."

Saba, 30, and Hrithik, 48, have not yet broken silence on their alleged romance.