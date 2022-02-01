Ranveer Singh gets candid about his main focus towards family entertainers

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has become a more family oriented person and prefers to do dramas and films that revolve around the concept of family rather than the action-packed ones like his contemporaries.

Big ticket family projects are the next few movies lined up in his kitty and he cannot stop feeling elated about it.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the RamLeela actor said, "I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience."

"I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I’ve realised that my circle has become smaller. Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family” added Singh.

Recently, the actor wrapped up the first season of his television show The Big Picture.