Ram Setu' : Jacqueline Fernandez shares fun moments with Akshay Kumar from sets

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez gave fans a peek into some behind-the-scenes snapshots with co-star Akshay Kumar as the filming of Ram Setu comes to an end.



The stars expressed gratitude to the makers and other cast members for creating a friendly working environment.

Capturing the memories from the last day on the sets, Jacqueline treated fans into a short clip featuring Akshay and captioned it, "#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film!!"





Fans were excited about the satisfaction their favourites felt over the hard work and sweat they had put into every expression and dialogue.

Producer Vikram Malhotra called Ram Setu “a full-scale action adventure entertainer” .

The film is a kind of spectacle that would bring the audience back to theaters.