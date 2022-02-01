Sara Ali Khan relishes icy breeze in Kashmir, soothes to the tune of 'Mehrama'

Sara Ali Khan relishes snowfall in Kashmir, soothes to the tune of 'Mehrama'

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan was having a whale of a time enjoying amidst the snow-clad mountains in Kashmir that would surely bless the wanderlust hearts of her followers.



Her love for mother nature is not hidden and the starlet manages to explore the scenic beauty of places.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a video clip where he was wrapped in a cozy puffer jacket to beat the chilly weather.





With a beanie and a shawl to complete the look Sara could not keep calm as she admired the stunning snowfall to the core with a soothing tune of Mehrama playing in the background.

Sara hailed herself as the 'perfect' snow-kissed baby.