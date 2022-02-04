Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor with their sizzling moves: Watch

A behind-the-scenes reel of actors Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari from an ad shoot went viral immediately from a fan-page account where the two were spotted dancing away in excitement flaunting their killer moves.



Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, wore a red sequined bodycon dress while Varun donned a varsity jacket, paired with a blue T-shirt.



Fans had been curious to know what project the duo had been eagerly filming for.

The new on-screen pair was really appreciated and their fans showered them with compliments.

Some referred to Palak as ‘completely super, heroine' material’ while the other said, “ perfect for Varun.”

They looked gorgeous setting the floor on fire acing every bit of it as per the instructions of the choreographer.







