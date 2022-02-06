Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

The nightingale of India and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital this morning due to multi-organ failure.

Lata had been hospitalized after she tested positive for COVID-19 in early January and also battled pneumonia but could not make it.

Mangeshkar’s death has sent shockwaves throughout India which marks the end of an era in music.

The late musician was loved by many around the world.

Her captivating voice moved many towards soul searching.

Lata’s contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning seven decades gained her honorific titles.

Lata’s family is in deep grief and will allow her friends to pay homage at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Bollywood fraternity and several have come forward to extend their heartfelt condolences and some have even rushed to her residence.

Doctor Pratit Samdani who had been treating the late icon met the media outside the hospital and announced the news of her sad demise.