Salman Khan extends medical support to dear friend Sunil Grover

Renowned comedian and star Sunil Grover thrilled as his close pal Salman Khan asked his team of doctors to take a close look at Grover’s health.

Grover was admitted to Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute after he complained of severe chest pain.

A later diagnosis claimed that two of his arteries were completely blocked whereas the third one was only 80 percent working after which Grover underwent heart surgery.

The Bharat actor was all in the news after his health deteriorated.

Salman Khan could not take the pain and immediately called his personal healthcare staff to take good care of him.

A source by TOI claimed, "Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian's health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery.”

Grover is now discharged on the road to recovery.

Salman and Sunil share a tight bond and their admirers have always been in awe of them.