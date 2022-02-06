Nora Fatehi’s IG account taken over, releases official statement post revival

The internet went upside down after the sudden disappearance of Nora Fatehi from Instagram which as per reports had been hacked and revealed reasons behind it in an official note.



The dancing diva does not have the slightest idea as to who had the audacity to get into her account and mess around with it.

As of now, fans have taken a sigh of relief after her return to the gram and the Street Dancer 3D starlet thanked the team of IG to help revive her account.

Nora took to her recovered account and penned a piece of note saying, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since this morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

The news had topped headlines which came as a mere shock.

For the unversed, her last post was from her Dubai vacation where she was spotted feeding a hungry lion.