Arjun Kapoor ‘forever grateful’ to Malaika Arora for motivating his fitness regime

Actor Arjun Kapoor was thrilled as his girlfriend Malaika Arora supported him in his journey towards being fit and smart and could he not be more thankful for it.

The lovebirds have been dating for a long time now and never fail to make the best of each other.

Turning to Instagram, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor was seen sitting on his knees, bending backwards indulging in some tough yoga and captioned, “I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues. Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful !!!”





Arjun will now stimulate his body with excessive exercise and will make his own diet plan in order to remain strong and smart.

Malaika Arora gushed over her boyfriend working hard.