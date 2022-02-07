Parineeti Chopra celebrates 8 years of 'Hasee Toh Phasee' with beautiful rendition: See

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra marked eight prosperous years of her blockbuster film Hasee Toh Phasee in a video clip.



Displaying her own version of the song Zehnaseeb in celebration Parineeti looked all charged up.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a video clip in which the beauty was seen dubbing to the heartwarming lyrics of the song.

Chopra donned an all black attire with hair tied in a high ponytail flaunting her no-makeup look.

Captioning the post, Parineeti wrote, “Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP!”





She sang her heart out with deep emotion and dedication.

Her admirers drooled over the diva’s melodious voice which was an epic treat for them.