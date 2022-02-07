Shraddha Kapoor cries her heart out at Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Indian superstar Shraddha Kapoor spotted in tears bidding adieu to late legend Lata Mangeshkar as she paid a visit to the singer’s residence in Mumbai.

Shraddha folded her hands as the mortal remains of the nightingale were being taken for final rites.

The Saaho actress was in deep grief and pain over the loss of Lata.

Standing in a white plain outfit with a face mask and messy hair Kapoor could not control but just mourn.

A video of Shraddha entering Lata’s Mumbai home has gone viral.





To note, Shraddha Kapoor and Lata were relatives as the star’s maternal grandfather was the late singer’s first cousin.

Earlier, after the health condition of Mangeshkar had deteriorated, Shraddha rushed to the Candy Breach hospital with her mother on Saturday night with a worried look on her face.

On Sunday morning at 8am the pop icon breathed her last which came as a shock to her admirers.

A vehicle decorated with white flowers and a photo of Lata carried her body for the funeral.

Hoards of fans and celebs came to pay homage to the departed soul chanting away.