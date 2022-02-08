Check Out Kareena Kapoor’s healthy ‘bed time’ routine

Superstar Kareena Kapoor gave her dreary working Monday a twist as she indulged in some healthy habit before setting off for a nap.



Kareena planned on going old-school and felt amazing as she picked up an inspirational book to read.

Taking to her IG stories, the 3 Idiots star uploaded a glimpse of what she’s reading tonight.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned the post saying, “ Bed time reading’.

While reading, Kapoor came across a lovely quote which read, “‘Is your glass half empty or half full?’ Asked the mole. ‘I think I’m grateful to have a glass’ said the boy.”

It was a beautiful message emphasizing the significance of gratitude.

Kareena never misses the opportunity of staying healthy in both mind and body.