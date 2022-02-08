Kangana Ranaut indulges in early morning riding sessions: Pic

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has been trying to get her hands on horse-riding for a few days finally kicked off her bright morning on a horse.

Kangana was dressed in a lavender coloured collared tee paired with cream pants and black boots, an ideal attire for horse-riding.

The sporty and stunning Kangana looked all charged up for the session.

Turning to her Instagram stories, the Krrish 3 starlet shared a picture posing with a horse and wrote, “Early morning riding session.”

Kangana has a great passion for riding horses and would not mind making it her go-to.