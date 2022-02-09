Vicky Kaushal flying to Delhi to spend first valentine's with ladylove Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal is speculated to surprise wife and ladylove Katrina Kaif on Valentine's day.

As reported, Katrina is currently busy shooting for the last leg of her film Tiger 3 in New Delhi and her husband might head to Delhi from Mumbai to be with her on their first Valentine's as a married couple.

The lovebirds never shy away from making each other feel special. Time and again, they have proved their respect and love for each other.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina want to spend a romantic and memorable time with each other during Valentines.

The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9 and since then have been treating admirers to their PDA filled snaps.