Yami Gautam’s starrer ‘ A Thursday’ gripping first look out: Wach

Bollywood star Yami Gautam’s suspense drama A Thursday is ready for release and the trailer has been served which captivated fans who are looking forward to it.

The 30-second trailer has taken a toll over the audience with the nail-biting suspense and the fear that is portrayed in it.

The Bhoot Police actress took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of her upcoming thriller.









Gautam was spotted facing the camera while singing the nursery rhyme to a group of children who repeated it after her.

Movie A Thursday would be a roller coaster ride of fear, excitement and extreme suspense.