Varun Dhawan indulges in impromptu jam session on social media: See

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who has come a long way in terms of success has a beautiful voice too as he sings the famous song Humsafar from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan had performed in the superhit Dulhania series with Alia Bhatt and their chemistry was flawless in the film.

Dhawan soulfully sang to the romantic number and stole the spotlight with his voice.

The internet is on fire and many reacted to the heartthrob by calling him ‘effortlessly adorable’.

Turning to Instagram, the Judwaa 2 star actor shared a breathtaking video singing to the beats of Humsafar with deep emotions and wrote, “Sing a song sometimes.”





Apart from acting and dancing, the star has an eye for singing too and his video on social media is a proof of it.