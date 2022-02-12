Deepika Padukone reminisces upon the 'adverse effects' of 2005 Mumbai urban floods

Superstar Deepika Padukone talked about the dangerous Mumbai floods which made life and commuting extremely difficult as she sat for a candid chat.

On July 26, 2005 Mumbai had experienced torrential rain which had drowned the entire city and thousands of homes had been destroyed with many dying on the way.

In an interview with Mashable India, the Om Shanti Om actress said, “I got stuck in the floods. In 2005, I was studying in an acting school in Juhu. When we came out of class, we found out that the whole Khar and Santacruz area was completely submerged. Me and my friends walked in waist-deep water. I lived in Andheri and I couldn’t go back home because that whole area was flooded.”

“My friends were kind enough to offer me to stay the night because they lived close by. Having said that, I think it took us two or three hours just to go from Ajivasan to Linking Road (around 1.5 kilometres). We were all holding on to the divider and walking. Obviously, it was scary because there could have been live wires or manholes,” added Deepika.

Padukone had the worst experience of her life walking in waist-deep water among current wires in dirty water.