Ananya Panday touched by gratifying response for ‘Gehraiyaan’

The public has been going gaga over the latest release of film Gehraiyaan and Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as people are deeply resonating with her character.

The film features many A-list stars of the industry like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya in the lead roles.

Ananya has made headlines since her role of Tia received positive response from both critics and audiences alike.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Liger actress said, “The response to the film has been so overwhelming and gratifying. I have been getting so many messages and calls since last night. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. I’m glad that so many people have resonated with Tia in such a big way.”

With Gehraiyaan, Panday has chosen the most complex and layered character than ever before.

The movie revolved around the complexities in human relationships, a mix of love, friendship and betrayal.

It's refreshing cast, unique storyline and noteworthy soundtrack has caused the film to top charts.