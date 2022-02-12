Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan exude warmth in latest photoshoot: See

The much adored duo Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan came together for an epic photoshoot giving insights into their bond as siblings.

Soha Ali Khan took to her official IG handle and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot to which fans and the Pataudi family members reacted.

Captioning the reel, Soha wrote, “An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom! #behindthescenes #siblingrevelry.”





In the clip, the siblings looked all excited and happy to reunite.

Exchanging conversations with the camera crew, Saif said, "You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us.”

Admirers called their relationship ‘precious’ and gushed over them.

The Bhoot Police actor donned a Kurta for the shoot while Soha also wore a plain olive green simple outfit.

Soha and Saif nailed the photoshoot to the core.