Rhea Chakraborty gets back to work, expressed gratitude to supporters

Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty has finally returned to work after a span of two years as she was spotted rehearsing a script.

The actress faced a rough time after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Since then, Rhea had been caught up in a series of developments over the case which prevented her from leading a normal life.

Turning to Instagram, the Super Machi starlet shared a video doing a voice recording at a radio channel studio and wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up."





Rhea looked effortlessly beautiful in an all black ensemble with her hair styled in curls to perfection looking all charged up and happy as ever.

Her fans and industry friends reacted and called her a ‘strong girl’

It was truly a challenging phase in Rhea’s life both mentally and emotionally but with the help of her loved ones and admirers she overcame the obstacles and is now here once again focusing on her career.