Sonam Kapoor rings in Valentine’s Day in style with her beloved Anand Ahuja: Pics

Bollywood’s stylish diva Sonam Kapoor was a true sight to behold on Valentines Day as she dished out an adorable picture with hubby Anand Ahuja.



The couple looked head over heels in love with each other throwing shade at their romance.

For Valentines, the Veere Di Wedding star slipped into a white and vivid pink gown detailed with black polka dots.

Pairing her look with black kitten heels and matching jewelry Sonam felt regal as ever.

A jazzy lipstick added to the glamour of her dress.

Turning to Instagram, the Khoobsurat actress gave a peek into her undying love with Anand Ahuja who gazed at her and captioned it, “ Happy love day. Nothing more important than love.”





The lovers tied the knot back in 2018 and since then have been living blissfully.

Ahuja showered love upon wifey and drooled over her beauty.

They are spending the special day in the most endearing way possible.