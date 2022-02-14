Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to cherish happy moments on Valentines Day

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has planned out the best with lady love Malaika Arora on Valentine’s day and will make the most of their time as he spilled the beans during a chat.



The lovers who have been dating for a very long time always make sure to take time out for this special day.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bhoot Police actor said, “We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise”.

To note, Arjun has a surprise or two planned for his love Malaika.

It is not their first Valentine's Day together as many times they have showered love upon each other.

Since the day the couple went public with their romance, fans have been relishing their bond.

Arjun holds deep love and respect for Arora and often credits her for taking out the best in him.