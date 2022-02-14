Rakul Preet Singh pens unique wish for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani this Valentine’s: See

As Valentine's Day is here Rakul Preet Singh made the day special for her beau Jackky Bhagnani with a photo giving insights into their bond.

Rakul has been vocal about her relationship and it was last year on her birthday that the duo made their status public.

With mushy posts on social media, they had announced that they are seeing each other.

Turning to IG, the Aiyaary starlet shared a stunning picture with her beau twinning in black and carved in loving words, “My special valentine”.

The lovers look happy as ever as they closely posed with each other.