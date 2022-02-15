Sara Ali Khan unveils her ‘forever love' this Valentine's: See

The gorgeous B-Town celebrity Sara Ali Khan gave insights into her one true love on social media this Valentine’s which was nothing short of admirable.

Sara does not hold any sort of romantic love for a person but for her it is the passion and ambition that counts.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Kedarnath actress posted a snap of a camera which symbolized her love to act and perform on screen.

Giving her post a cute caption, Sara wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my truest and hopefully forever love.”

Her admirers were quite impressed with Sara over the utmost dedication she held towards her work.

Sara has made a name in the industry and is considered as one of the most sought after stars of all times.