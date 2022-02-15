Take a peek into Arjun Rampal’s epic love story with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriade

Couple Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades who are considered as the most hottest couple of Bollywood talked about their love affair and how it blossomed with time.

The duo did not hesitate in being vocal and in fact opened their heart out about their romance as not many know about how they met.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Roy star said, “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘who's this very interesting person?”

“So it just happened out of the blue. Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?”

“Then she just came and in 15-20 minutes there was this amazing leg of lamb, which me, my family, my friends and everybody really really enjoyed. And I said the saying is true, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Gabriella, on the other hand thought Arjun was a down-to-earth kind of person, hard to approach but she was wrong as the two clicked instantly and it was a natural kind of friendship that prospered with time.