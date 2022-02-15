Alia Bhatt shares her first-ever reaction over being offered ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Leading actress Alia Bhatt who wasn't expecting such a huge offer thought she would not be able to pull off the role in the much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had detailed the script to her which made Alia a bit hesitant.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Student of the Year starlet said, “I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young?”

“This film was an opportunity of a lifetime. Ek mauka tha, maine dil khol ke perform kiya. I have lived in Gangu’s world for two years. Even after we were done shooting, I would land up at sir’s office to watch the film’s visuals. I have never been this consumed by a character. SLB is the director I wanted to work with since I was nine.”

In the film Alia will essay the the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960’s.

It was Sanjay who helped her eliminate the pangs of doubt she was having about the character in general and gradually developed an attachment to it.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit screens on February 25, 2022.

Fans are excited to see their favorite in a completely different avatar.