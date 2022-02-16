Anand Ahuja denies fraud allegations, calls it ‘baseless slandering’

Anand Ahuja, husband of actress Sonam Kapoor is under fire for a tax fraud- a charge instantly refutes.

It was claimed that Ahuja sent ‘doctored invoices’ made by a foreign shipping company MyUs.com.

All this started last month when Anand tweeted about his horrible experience with the company saying, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.”

Wife Sonam shared his complaint on her twitter page as well and added, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

The company responded by accusing Ahuja for taking part in a tax fraud, “Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes.”

In conclusion, “Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.”

Ahuja denied all the allegations levelled upon him and called it a slander.