Jacqueline Fernandez not open to idea of ‘dating'

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez confessed in a throwback chat that a relationship cannot give her the satisfaction and happiness needed in life.

Lately, the star has become the talk of the town for various reasons.

Coming across her 2018 interview with Filmfare, the Judwaa 2 actress said, “It’s non-existent. I find it funny when people find it hard to believe it. If you’re working till 11 pm every night, where’s the time for a love life? You don’t really go out much. You don’t meet so many people. You socialize but that’s work-oriented. Work has been my priority. Genuinely, I don’t want a distraction. Once in a while, my parents visit me and that makes me feel fine. Otherwise, my work gives me satisfaction. I don’t believe a relationship can give me that much satisfaction.”

For Jacqueline, love is not important in fact it is useless to rely on it.

Her career is at the top of her bucket list and is not willing to compromise on it at the cost of love.