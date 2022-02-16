Shruti Haasan sets the internet ablaze with her killer close-up clicks: See

Bollywood star Shruti Haasan, who never loses a chance to impress fans, has once again grabbed attention on social media with her glam look.

The Rocky Handsome star flaunted her killer looks in a bunch of close up clicks.

Shruti slipped into a black dress keeping things minimal in the accessories department wearing a metal chain.

With her straight long tresses open the actress showed off her no-makeup shot.

Taking to Instagram, the Welcome back actress uploaded a bunch of pictures and wrote, “Clouds and rain in my heart from lifetimes before and for lifetimes to come.”

