Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar finalize dress code for guests ahead of their big day : Sources

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar finalize dress code for guests ahead of their big day :

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar whose wedding happens to be in no time have planned a special dress theme for the guests on their big day, as per reports by India Today.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see them as a married couple and pre- wedding festivities have begun.

An insider quoted, "Guests have been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding."

"They have taken care of the comfort of their guests and have booked all the luxurious bungalows" stated the source.

"The bungalows have pools and other amenities to ensure a comfortable stay."

For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan celebrated their desi Mehndi function last night graced by close friends and family members in yellow attires

Guests will now feel easy in choosing their outfits.

The lovers will tie the knot in an intimate affair on 19 February and the guests are all excited to take part in their festivities.