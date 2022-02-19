Shibani Dandekar showcases exhilaration hours before her wedding with Farhan Akhtar: See

Today as lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are about to tie-the knot in a few hours, the latter cannot contain her excitement as proof on her social media handle.

Shibani had been going all haywire in her wedding preparations and panic had seeped in at one moment.

At the same time, Shibani took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her booming enthusiasm.

She flaunted her red stilettos to the world from the venue which she has opted to wear with her wedding dress and wrote, "Let's Do This."

It certainly proves that Shibani will be nailing her look with an excited smile on her big day today.

The wedding is taking place in Khandala and it is truly going to be an intimate and star-studded affair where two lovers will be exchanging vows for life.

Many people from the media fraternity will be gracing the ceremony with their presence.