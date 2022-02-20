Farhan Akhtar makes bride Shibani Dandekar 'glow with happiness' on wedding

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as the former made his bride’s day special with a romantic number.

After all, the couple have tied the knot after dating each other for a while now and were all smiles at their big day.

While it was a gala ceremony, Farhan’s sweet gesture for his wife will surely leave you in awe.

According to a report published by India Today, Farhan made sure to light up Shibani's day as he sang the song Tum Ho Toh from his movie Rockstar.

This isn't all, she also dedicated a beautiful number to her man and performed on John Legend’s All of Me.

Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl and Senorita were also the main songs in the the playlist for the wedding.

It was a star-studded wedding affair with many from the media fraternity in attendance.

The duo did not have a Nikah or a Maharashtrian wedding instead it was a simple one where they wrote their vows.