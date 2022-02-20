Bhumi Pednekar set to address in Harvard on climate change

Bhumi Pednekar to address in Harvard on climate change

Star Bhumi Pednekar is all set to discuss the prevailing issue and impact of climate change with students of the Harvard University.

Bhumi is excited as she has been granted the great honor to voice her views with the intelligent crowd of Harvard.

Speaking about it with Pink Villa, the Badhaai Do star said, "I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible on this in my country and also across the world. I’m happy to say that I can see people around me change slowly. It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and make small changes in their lives to conserve."

“People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors as they try to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at the Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world” added Bhumi.

Pednekar concludes, " I would want to appeal to each and every citizen of the world to become climate warriors and Harvard University is a great platform to connect with the future of this world and urge them to also make a difference at their individual level."

Bhumi has always been vocal about it and this time also will leave no stone unturned in educating today’s generation to work on it.