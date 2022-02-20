Siddhant Chaturvedi spills the beans on his current ' status'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who is enjoying all the attention coming his way finally revealed that he is not single in real life and wants to keep it under wraps.



The actor is in a relationship but the details and the name of the girl has not been disclosed.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Gully Boy actor said, “I like simple things. I am very shy, I don't like PDA and may not be able to hold (her) hand in public.”

“The thing I love the most is that we should keep it hidden” he stated.

Elaborating on it, Siddhant stated, “Showing it in front of the world is not my piece of cake. I like coming back home, watching something, playing my FIFA games, travelling. I am luckiest guy in the world. When you see the world together, experiencing things first hand, is a game changer.”

Chaturvedi wants to become so busy and successful in his career that people get no time to focus on his personal life.