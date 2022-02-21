Shah Rukh Khan's new sizzling look leaked: See

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans are circulating an unreleased photo of the actor on social media.

His new look in a black tuxedo, long hair and a beard has left many surprised and the truth behind it has been revealed.

Many speculated it was his new look from the film Pathan but turns out it was a modified rendition of his previous photoshoots in 2017 from Dabboo Ratnani.





Sharing the captivating picture of the Dilwale actor on FB, Dabboo wrote, "Sexy is not a shape it is an attitude big love! Shah Rukh Khan."

His admirers were in awe on seeing their favorite in a long hair avatar and simply could not get their eyes off him.