Rajkumar Rao's loving birthday tribute for wifey Patralekhaa sets internet on fire: See

Today marks star Patralekhaa's birthday and her hubby Rajkummar Rao showed his admiration for her in a heartfelt post on social media.

Greetings are pouring in from all sides for Patralekhaa and is excited as ever.

The couple often paint the town red with their romance and this time as well Rajkummar did not hesitate on flaunting his love for wifey.

Turning to the photo blogging site, the Badhaai Do actor shared a love filled picture with Patralekhaa and captioned it, “Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU”.





The duo looked completely smitten with each other as they gazed with joy.

It was in November last year that the lovers tied the knot and have proved their adoration for each other many times.