Tara Sutarai oozes style in a sunkissed selfie: See

Tara Sutaria whose beauty is a topic of discussion has once again conquered hearts with her glamorous selfie as she was spotted in Dubai.

Basking in the heat of UAE, Tara amps up her style game in a pair of black sunglasses.

The ray of the scorching sunlight enhanced her beauty.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Student of the Year 2 actress looked drop dead gorgeous and penned, “It’s been real, Dubai”

Tara’s IG handle is filled with grace and beauty leaving many scrolling through her feeds for hours.



Wearing a black halter neck top with long tresses open her fans could not keep calm.